Radical temperature change not so unusual for January

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Tuesday morning, temperatures in the single digits forced us all to bundle up before leaving the house.

On Wednesday morning, we didn’t need more than a light jacket as temperatures soared into the 50s.

With an average high temperature of 37 degrees, there’s no doubt that Wednesday’s high was well above normal. But above normal doesn’t always mean unusual.

January can often take us on a wild ride of temperatures. More often than not, we tend to see at least one day with temperatures in the 50s.

In fact, the last time a January failed to reach the 50s was back in 2009.

The radical warmup was the biggest deviation over the past few years, but not by much.

In Jan. 2015, the mercury moved from 11 to 52 degrees from one day to the next. The previous year, the thermometer hit a high of 60 on Jan. 11 after plunging to 14 degrees the day before.

Don’t get too comfortable, though. The mild stretch is expected to come to an end as temperatures tumble into the weekend.