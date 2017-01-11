Students call for end to human trafficking

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Some students had their mouths taped shut. Others carried signs. But they all had one thing in common – they were marching on the Rhode Island State House in a call to end human trafficking.

About 250 students participated in the demonstration Wednesday morning, which was organized by TIMES2 STEM Academy senior Olamide Babalola.

“It’s something that I’ve had a passion for since eighth grade,” Babalola said. “I think my ignorance of the topic and the fact that I didn’t know about it is what pushed me and like burnt the passion in me to want to bring awareness.”

Babalola is asking Gov. Gina Raimondo to take awareness one step further.

“I’m asking her to appoint a director of anti-human trafficking,” she said. “Human trafficking is a reality. It’s not just something that’s happening in other continents or other countries. It’s something that’s happening right in our state.”

Some of those participating in the march, which traveled through Providence to Smith Hill, taped their mouths shut to represent the forced silence of victims.

“You are giving a voice to the voiceless,” said Peg Langhammer, executive director of Day One. “As of today, we have 75 young people who have come through for services who have been victims of human trafficking in Rhode Island.”

While the average age of a trafficking victim is 12 years old, Langhammer said in Rhode Island it’s 15. However, she said, adults are also targeted.

In 2016, Sojourner House became the first organization in the state to open a trafficking shelter for adult victims ages 18 and older.

“Since opening our trafficking shelter just two months ago, we have already housed and served five victims of human trafficking,” said Sarah DeCataldo, a Sojourner House representative.

TIMES2 Academy is showing a documentary on human trafficking Jan. 25. Anyone interested in attending can email info@times2.org with the subject line “SHA_RI Documentary.” You will then receive the exact time and room number for the viewing.