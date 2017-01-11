Suspected criminal leaves wallet at scene

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) – Two days after Christmas Warren Police responded to an alarm call at the Subway on Main Street.

They didn’t find any signs of forced entry but did find a wallet near a bulkhead door.

Turns out someone did break into the Subway that night.

An employee called police the following morning to report the break-in.

Police said the wallet found at the scene belonged to Joshua Strother, 23, of Newport and after an investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant for Strother.

Strother turned himself into police on January 6.

He’s accused of felony breaking and entering.