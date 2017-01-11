VA director looks forward to working with Trump administration on vets’ issues

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday tapped David Shulkin to take over the Department of Veterans Affairs.

In his first news conference since the election, Trump blasted the agency for its ongoing problems with wait times and promised to improve services for veterans.

“Our veterans have been treated horribly,” Trump said.

“Cases where they go in and they have a minor, early stage form of cancer and they can’t see a doctor. By the time they get to the doctor, they’re terminal. It’s not gonna happen,” he continued.

Kasim Yarn, Rhode Island’s Director of Veterans Affairs, said those types of delays are not happening at the VA Medical Center in Providence.

“There is no wait time issue,” he said. “Not at all. Appointments under 30 days, that’s the standard, that’s the requirement.”

Yarn’s office said 98 percent of patients get an appointment within 30 days, 86 percent within a week, and 22 percent in the same day they call.

“We don’t want any wait times,” Yarn added. “But if there is an issue in terms of wait times and you’re a veteran, get a hold of my office and let us help you navigate that and let’s get that resolved.”

Yarn, a Lt. Commander with the Navy, is the state’s first-ever VA director. He was named to the post by Gov. Gina Raimondo last February.

Yarn said he’s looking forward to working with the Trump administration on veterans’ issues, as well as listening to local veterans to better serve their needs.

“To ensure that you get the quality of care that you deserve and that you’ve earned and deserve,” he said.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, a member of the Armed Services Committee, released a statement Wednesday saying he hopes the Trump administration keeps its promise to support veterans.

“Mr. Shulkin has a keen sense of responsibility to our veterans and I hope the Trump Administration will make keeping our promise to all veterans a national priority. You have to do that through more than just words or appointments, but through action, commitment, and support for our veterans and their families every day.”