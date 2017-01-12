Babysitter arrested, suspected of stealing money

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Rehoboth have arrested a woman suspected of stealing thousands of dollars from a family she babysits for.

Officers responded to a home on Gorham Street on January 10th for a report of approximately $4,000 stolen.

Police returned the following day when the victims reported that their babysitter had returned to try and return money that she said she had stolen the day before.

The suspect has been identified as Michelle O’Kane of Bristol, RI.

O’Kane was arrested and police were able to recover approximately $2,594 in cash.

The suspect has been charged with larceny over $250 and was brought to Rehoboth police station where she was booked and later released on personal recognizance.

O’Kane is scheduled to appear in Taunton District Court on Thursday for arraignment.