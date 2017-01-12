Did you hear that? Boom noise traced to Quonset

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Calls and emails began coming into the Eyewitness Newsroom Thursday afternoon from people all along Narragansett Bay who heard loud booming noises.

It turns out there was nothing to be alarmed about. The Rhode Island Bomb Squad was just disposing of old ordnance in the area of Quonset Business Park.

The agency does this two or three times a year, according to State Fire Marshal Jack Chartier. He said they perform controlled detonations of items they’ve compiled over the past few months, including fireworks, old explosives, and war artifacts turned over to the state.

People from Somerset to Warwick reported hearing the booms.

Chartier said the detonations were finished for the day by 2:30 p.m.