Employees picket outside Rhode Island Hospital over new attendance policy

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Employees at Rhode Island Hospital hit the picket line on Wednesday to challenge Lifespan’s new attendance policy.

The union claims the policy could compel sick health care workers to come into work or risk disciplinary action.

Lifespan denies that claim and issued a statement: “In no way is this policy intended for employees to come to work when they are ill. Under the new policy, disciplinary actions would not start (and then only with a warning) until between 7 and 11 days of unplanned absences”.

The company also outlined the following:

• The first time an employee takes multiple consecutive sick days it only counts as one occurrence.

• Planned absences, such as doctor’s appointments and outpatient procedures, do not count as an occurrence.

• Unplanned absences of six or more days trigger a short-term leave application which, if approved, does not count as an occurrence.

• Absence related to chronic or long-term illness is protected under FMLA.

• Short-term leaves are available

Lifespan says they have discussed the matter with both unions over the last year in regards to the changes. They claim several modifications were even made based on the unions concerns.