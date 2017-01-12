Father found dead, police looking for son

BLACKSTONE, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are looking for a Blackstone man whom they say is a person of interest in his elderly father’s death.

Officers performing a well-being check found 83-year-old Walter Armstrong dead in the bedroom of his Blackstone home Wednesday night, the Worcester Country District Attorney’s office said in a news conference Thursday afternoon. Police believe his son, Glenn Armstrong, took his fathers pickup truck and fled to New Jersey.

Investigators would not say how Walter Armstrong died, but said an autopsy was underway. Investigators also said they were pursuing leads in New Jersey.

According to the district attorney’s office, Glenn Armstrong had served prison time in the past and was well known to Blackstone police.