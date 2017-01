COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire crews are investigating what sparked a fire in a Coventry home Thursday afternoon.

Eyewitness News was on the scene as part of Flat River Road was shut down so firefighters could access fire hydrants.

Officials said Coventry fire responded were called to the house at approximately 1:15 p.m. Smoke and flames were seen shooting out of the house.

No injuries were reported by officials.