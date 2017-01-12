In the Kitchen: Rigatoni in Cartoccio

Chef John Granata from Post Office Cafe is here making Rigatoni in Cartoccio along with TV Maitre d’ Joe Zito.

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 lb. Rigatoni (cooked al dente)
  • 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup pancetta (diced)
  • 1 28oz. can whole peeled San Marzano tomatoes
  • 3 cloves garlic chopped
  • 4 basil leaves (torn)
  • 1 tbsp. capers
  • 1 tbsp. hot pepper seeds
  • 1/4 cup Pecorino Romano
  • 1/2 cup ricotta cheese
  • 1 24” sheet Parchment paper
  • Salt & Pepper

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
  2. Cook pasta al dente and set aside.
  3. In a large Sauté pan, render pancetta in the olive oil until browned.
  4. Add garlic and lower heat. Add tomatoes, salt and pepper and hot pepper seeds. Simmer for a few minutes.
  5. Add pasta, capers, basil and Romano cheese and toss together.
  6. Fold the parchment paper in half. Open it up and place pasta dish towards the fold and near the center of one half.
  7. Fold the paper over to cover beginning in the corner of the crease, folding the paper every inch until you reach the other side and it is completely sealed.
  8. Place in a large casserole or sheet pan.
  9. Bake for 25 minutes or until bubbly.
  10. Rip open bag and place a dollop of ricotta in the center.
  11. Serve Hot.

