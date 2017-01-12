In the Kitchen: Rigatoni in Cartoccio

Chef John Granata from Post Office Cafe is here making Rigatoni in Cartoccio along with TV Maitre d’ Joe Zito.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 lb. Rigatoni (cooked al dente)
- 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1/4 cup pancetta (diced)
- 1 28oz. can whole peeled San Marzano tomatoes
- 3 cloves garlic chopped
- 4 basil leaves (torn)
- 1 tbsp. capers
- 1 tbsp. hot pepper seeds
- 1/4 cup Pecorino Romano
- 1/2 cup ricotta cheese
- 1 24” sheet Parchment paper
- Salt & Pepper
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- Cook pasta al dente and set aside.
- In a large Sauté pan, render pancetta in the olive oil until browned.
- Add garlic and lower heat. Add tomatoes, salt and pepper and hot pepper seeds. Simmer for a few minutes.
- Add pasta, capers, basil and Romano cheese and toss together.
- Fold the parchment paper in half. Open it up and place pasta dish towards the fold and near the center of one half.
- Fold the paper over to cover beginning in the corner of the crease, folding the paper every inch until you reach the other side and it is completely sealed.
- Place in a large casserole or sheet pan.
- Bake for 25 minutes or until bubbly.
- Rip open bag and place a dollop of ricotta in the center.
- Serve Hot.