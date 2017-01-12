Maine State Police not reopening case into death of Bristol pastor’s first wife

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Maine investigators have determined they will not reopen an investigation into the death of former Bristol Pastor Daniel Randall’s first wife.

Detectives say Randall shot and killed his daughter before turning the gun on himself last month. His first wife, Greta Randall, died after a fall at Two Lights State Park in Cape Elizabeth, Maine on July 3, 1993.

Maine State Police Spokesperson Stephen McCausland said investigators reviewed the Cape Elizabeth police case file from the 1993 incident and concluded it was an accident.

“The word ‘accident’ is mentioned several times,” McCausland said. “That is how it was investigated, that was the conclusion 23 years ago, and there is nothing we have that changes that.”

McCausland said they originally decided to review the case following the Dec. 8 murder-suicide in Hebron. Investigators say Daniel Randall shot and killed his daughter, Claire Randall, in the bathroom of the home. His body was found on the porch with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

“We had a man who committed a homicide here in December and his first wife died 23 years ago,” McCausland said. “We thought it was important to review the documentation that was there.”

Reports from the 1993 incident show Greta Randall died after falling and hitting her head on a rock at the park. She was six months pregnant at the time, and news reports say the child was delivered three months early but died the next day.

Randall had talked about the tragedy when he was a pastor at First Congregational Church in Bristol.

In December, Maine investigators said Randall, 60, had just been released from an alcohol treatment facility at 10 a.m. the day of the crime, and by 2 p.m. both he and his daughter were dead.

Maine State Police say Randall had become estranged from his second wife, Anita – as well as his two adult daughters and teenage son – and she had served him divorce papers just days before the shooting. They said he did not have a key to the Hebron home and entered through the garage.

The CBS affiliate in Maine reports Randall spray-painted “vow breaker” on the inside of the home shortly before the murder-suicide.

Tim White ( twhite@wpri.com ) is the Target 12 investigative reporter and host of Newsmakers for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook