Police make arrest in Providence shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Attorney General’s Office confirms police have arrested the person who shot a man as he was leaving Superior Court in downtown providence Monday afternoon.

According to the AG’s office, Joseph Segrain is due for arraignment in Providence District Court Thursday morning.

Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin said Segrain was the gunman who shot Matthew DePina, 22, of Pawtucket on South Main Street.

Since Segrain is on probation, we’re told he will be presented as a probation violator after his arraignment.

Lapatin said Segrain is not one of the two men taken into custody in Warwick following the shooting, which police Monday said could be related to a dispute that erupted inside a courtroom.

 

Police told Eyewitness News DePina’s injuries were not life-threatening and he was in serious condition as of Monday evening.

 

