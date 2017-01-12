Raimondo to make announcement on troubled benefits system

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo is set to make an announcement Thursday regarding Rhode Island’s troubled benefits eligibility system.

The $364 million United Healthcare Infrastructure Project – otherwise known as UHIP – has been plagued with problems and delays since its launch in September.

Raimondo’s office announced Thursday she’ll hold a news conference to “discuss actions she is taking to address challenges” related to UHIP.

The news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Rhode Island Department of Administration.

