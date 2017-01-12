RI Democrats introduce ‘Fair Shot Agenda’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A group of House Democrats in Rhode Island have begun drawing up a new agenda aimed at providing support to working poor and middle-class in the state.

“In the aftermath of the election, I think many people started to realize that there is a large group of Americans who feel like they have been neglected,” said Representative Gregg Amore, one of over a dozen legislators announcing the package.

The ‘Fair Shot Agenda’ incorporates four pieces: an increase in the state’s minimum wage, repair school structures, advocate for paid sick days, and a fairer tax system focusing on reducing car tax for the working class.

On Wednesday, lawmakers introduced a bill to increase the state’s minimum wage by 90 cents this summer. This agenda pushes for a $22 minimum wage by 2022. The group already expects pushback on the common debate topic. Rep. Marcia Ranglin-Vassell reasoned that every extra dollar in wallets of his constituents will be put back into the local economy in some way.

Reps estimate school building repairs would cost the state about a million dollars. “Every day we are sending our children to school in buildings that do not meet the most basic criteria of being safe, warm and dry,” said Rep. Katherine Kazarian. “We will fight with everything we’ve got to secure the greater state investment that is desperately needed.”

According to Rep. Aaron Regunberg, “right now, 41 percent of private sector workers in Rhode Island have no access to any paid sick days.” The ‘Fair Shot Agenda’ would call for every employee to accrue seven sick days a year.

The last pillar is a plan to create what the agenda calls a fairer tax system. “We’re going to have to look really closely at where that revenue is going to come from, and where in the budget it’s going to come from,” said Amore. This involves reducing the regressive car tax for the middle class.