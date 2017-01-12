Victim of deadly I-495 crash identified

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police have identified a New Bedford man killed in a crash early Wednesday morning.

Kevin V. Lopes, 37, was the only person in the 2003 Honda Accord, the state police said in a news release Thursday. Lopes’s car was going northbound in the right travel lane when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle veered across all the lanes and hit a bridge abutment on the left side of the roadway near exit 8 in Raynham.

State police said two off-duty firefighters from Attleboro and Wareham pulled Lopes out of the wrecked vehicle. Rescue crews ended up taking him to Morton Hospital in Taunton, where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation into the crash was ongoing, police said Thursday.