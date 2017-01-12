Woonsocket man arrested for possession of approximately $30,000 in cocaine

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Woonsocket PD announced Thursday that they have arrested and charged a man for the possession of approximately $30,000 worth of cocaine.

On January 9, Dennys Mitchell, 25, of Woonsocket, was arrested by police.

Officials stated that the incident began with a motor vehicle stop but escalated into a brief pursuit and a struggle to arrest Mitchell.

Mitchell was later charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, felony assault, resisting arrest, among three other misdemeanors including driving under the influence.