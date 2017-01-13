Bank holdup suspect nabbed at school playground

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A Bridgewater, Mass. man is now accused of robbing a County Street bank, then both driving away and running in an attempt to get away from police.

New Bedford Police said Friday that Stephen MacLean, 28, entered the Bank Five on County Street about 11 a.m., told a teller he had a weapon (though he didn’t show one) and demanded money.

A “substantial amount” of cash was taken, according to Lt. Amos Melo.

MacLean is alleged to have driven off in a vehicle, but then abandoning it and running off. Officers ended up cornering and arresting him at the playground at the Gomes School on Second Street, several blocks away.

Nobody was injured in the incident, and the cash was recovered after the arrest. Officials briefly put the school on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.