Charges dismissed against church donation theft suspect

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Charges have been dismissed against a woman accused of jimmying a Westerly church’s donation box to steal money last month.

The Washington County District Court clerk’s office confirmed Friday afternoon the charges for Darlene Kripps, 52, were dismissed.

Eyewitness News contacted Westerly Police for further details, but officers had yet to return calls as of 3 p.m. Friday.

Police had charged Kripps with larceny under $1,500 after they said she was caught on surveillance video using a long wire to fish money out of donation boxes at the Immaculate Conception Church on High Street about December 17. Only a few dollars was believed taken, according to the church’s Rev. Giacomo Capoverdi.