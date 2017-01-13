East Providence stabbing murder suspect held without bail

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) –A judge ordered a Providence man held without bail Friday afternoon on charges he stabbed and killed an East Providence man outside his apartment last month.

James Stevens, 29, of Pine Street, Providence, is charged with first degree murder. He was arrested in El Paso, Texas, on December 28 after more than two weeks on the run. Friday’s arraignment was the first time he’d faced a judge after authorities brought him back to Rhode Island this week.

As Stevens was brought into a 6th District courtroom for arraignment, family members of the victim, 24-year-old Jasper Williams, wept openly as they sat in the gallery.

Police believe Stevens stabbed Williams outside the victim’s East Providence home on Lyon Avenue December 10.

The motive for the killing remains unclear. While Williams was found guilty of stabbing two brothers in East Providence in 2012, his mother, Alecia Williams, has told Eyewitness News she does not believe his murder was an act of retaliation.