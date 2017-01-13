Estranged wife: person of interest in Blackstone death ‘can’t adapt’

BLACKSTONE, Mass. (WPRI) — The estranged wife of Glenn Armstrong, the man Blackstone police said was a person of interest in his elderly father’s death, said Friday that her estranged husband “shouldn’t be allowed among civilization.”

“He can’t adapt,” Rachel Armstrong said.

A New Jersey judge ordered Glenn Armstrong held on $500,000 bail Friday, following his arraignment. Officers arrested Armstrong at a motel in Mount Laurel, New Jersey Thursday night; a day after police said they found his father, 83-year-old Walter Armstrong, dead in his Blackstone home.

Police said Glenn Armstrong drover his father’s pickup truck to New Jersey. According to officers, Armstrong claimed he was in Mount Laurel because his truck had run out of gas.

Police said Friday that they had charged Glenn Armstrong with failure to provide a DNA sample in a separate case. They were not sure yet when he would return to Massachusetts.

Rachel Armstrong, who had three children with Glenn Armstrong before the couple separated in 2001, said Friday that it was “sad that things have gotten to this point.”