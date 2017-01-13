Fire risk prompts recall of electric skateboards, rock salt lamps

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A pair of products were recalled by their manufacturers this week because they can overheat and pose a risk of injury while Whole Foods is pulling a soup product from shelves because it got mislabeled.

Michaels has recalled three types of Rock Salt Lamps because the dimmer switch and outlet plugs can overheat. That poses shock and fire hazards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, though no injuries have been reported thus far.

About 80,000 of the lamps were sold at Michaels stores nationwide. If you bought one, the CPSC says to stop using it and return it to any Michaels for a full refund.

Boosted is recalling electric skateboards because there have been two reports of the lithium ion battery packs overheating and smoking, posing a fire hazard.

The skateboards were sold from Sept. 2016 through Nov. 2016 and contain serial numbers that begin with S2634 through S2644.

Consumers are asked to stop using the product immediately and contact Boosted for a free replacement battery pack.

Lastly, the label says “Mom’s Chicken Soup,” but that’s not what’s inside the container.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the soup was mislabeled and actually contains Italian Wedding Soup with meatballs.

Because it was mislabeled, the USDA says there are several undeclared allergens, including eggs, milk, and wheat.

The recalled products have a ‘use by’ date of Feb. 17 and were sold at Whole Foods stores in several states, including Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

If you have a consumer problem you need help solving, contact the Call 12 for Action Center Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The hotline is (401) 228-1850.