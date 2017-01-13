In the Kitchen: Chicken and Shallots with White Wine Sauce over Cauliflower Puree

Andrew Williams joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make his Chicken and Shallots with While Wine Sauce over Cauliflower Puree in a crockpot.
Chicken
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 whole bone in chicken breast or bone in chicken thighs 2.5 lbs
- 1 tbsp/ 0.5 oz butter
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
- 2 whole shallots
- 6 oz/ bacon, diced
- 1 cups / dry white wine
- 1/2 cup / chicken broth / stock or water
- 2 tsp fresh thyme leaves (or 1 tsp dried)
- 1 lb of carrots
Directions:
- Season chicken with salt and pepper. Heat oil in an skillet (with lid) over high heat. Add chicken skin side down and cook until lightly browned, then turn and cook the other side for 1 minute. Remove chicken from skillet. Drain excess fat from skillet.
- Reduce heat to medium high. Melt butter then add garlic and shallot. Cook for 3 minutes until softened, then add bacon. Cook until golden.
- Add wine and lemon juice. Bring to simmer, scraping the bottom of the skillet to mix the brown bits into the liquid. Add stock Simmer for 2 minutes. Add fresh thyme last.
- Line bottom of crock pot with peeled and trimmed carrots. Then place browned chicken on top and add your white wine shallot sauce. Set your slow cooker to low and cook for 6 hours.
Cauliflower Puree
Ingredients:
- 1 bunch of cauliflower
- 1 cup of water or chicken broth for added flavor
- 3 tbsp unsalted butter
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon of black pepper
Directions:
- Remove leaves from cauliflower and break apart florets cut into small pieces.
- Bring desired liquid to a boil and add cauliflower and steam for 20 min, until cauliflower is tender.
- With a slotted spoon, add cauliflower to the food processor keep liquid aside to add a little at a time.
- Start with 1/2 cup of liquid and salt and pepper and process until smooth, add more liquid slowly to bring to desired texture.
- Add butter at the end