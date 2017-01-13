Learning about “Honey for Haiti” with Cardi’s

Nick, Ron and Peter Cardi joined us on the show today to give us the scoop on California-inspired sleep.

Truly the ultimate in sleep technology while keeping that high quality, handmade, attention to detail from start to finish. Aireloom’s over 75 years of craftsmanship and the art of mattress-making helps you experience unmatched comfort. Aireloom uses the finest materials as well, from natural cotton to joma wool and premium proprietary foams. it is truly like sleeping on a cloud. Stop by Cardi’s and try one out!

We also welcomed Nicholas J. Hunsaker to get the scoop on “Honey for Haiti” which you can get involved with here: http://www.honeyforhaiti.org/about_us

For more info from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses visit: http://www.cardis.com/