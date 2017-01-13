North Attleboro man charged in armed robberies

Related Coverage Attempted robbery at Attleboro Shell station caught on camera

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A North Attleboro man facing new charges following a series of armed robberies in three local communities.

Attleboro police have charged the suspect, Joseph Catarius, 23, after allegedly holding up two gas station convenience stores.

Eyewitness News obtained police reports showing the crimes against Catarius, who was arrested two days after the latest robbery.

All the crimes all played out in a similar fashion.

A man enters a gas station convenience store, brandishes a knife and demands money. It happened at four local gas stations in the past two months.

“We’ve had at least one encounter with him in the past,” said Deputy Chief Bill McGrath, “this evolved into a task force investigation by detectives from involving Plainville, Attleboro and North Attleboro.”

Attleboro police arrested Catarius on Wednesday on an outstanding warrant and he was arraigned in Wrentham District Court on Thursday.

Police were able to identify the suspect through surveillance video.

According to incident reports, police seized several items after searching the suspect’s house and car.

“When he perpetrated the robbery at the Shell station, he asked for L&M cigarettes, which is kind of an unusual brand,” said McGrath.

Police also found packages of L&M cigarettes inside his car, as well as a brand of ice tea that he took during the crime.

After a search of Catarius’ house, police found a red sweatshirt and Under Armour sneakers that matched what the robber was seen wearing in surveillance video taken from the Plainville robbery.

Catarius is being held without bail at the Norfolk County Correctional Center.