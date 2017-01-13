Pic of the Week Winner: Jan. 9 – Jan. 13

This photo was taken by Josh Digregorio at East Matunuck State Beach
This week’s winning Pic of the Day was sent in by Joseph DiGregorio of Providence.

Joseph has won a $100 gift certificate to Hunt’s Photo & Video.

To claim your prize, visit the Hunt’s website or call them at (401) 751-5190.

Tune in Fridays to Eyewitness News this Morning at 7 a.m. on FOX Providence to see which Pic of the Day wins the weekly prize.

Have a photo you’d like to enter? Click here or send it via e-mail to picoftheday@wpri.com.

Pic of the Day Photos: Winter 2017

