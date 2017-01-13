Police: Remains of missing dirt biker found in Sterling, Conn.

STERLING, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating after the body of the missing Sterling teen was discovered Friday.

Connecticut State Police confirm to our sister station WTHN that the body of 18-year-old Todd “TJ” Allen has been found in Sterling.

Missing person remains located in case of missing Sterling man Todd Allen. https://t.co/iwwuD2pYTH pic.twitter.com/4fyCyBLR42 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 13, 2017

Police have an active crime scene on Laiho Road, but it is unclear if that is where the body was found. Detectives say they are in the process of recovering Allen’s remains.

According to police, they have identified a person of interest in the case. However, no arrests have been made.

Allen had been missing since he left his house on a dirtbike on the afternoon of Monday, December 26th. He was believed to have become injured after crashing his bike.

The search, which reached into Coventry, Rhode Island, lasted for several days.