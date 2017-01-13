Popular Fall River restaurant damaged by fire

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – A popular breakfast spot in Fall River was damaged by fire early Friday morning.

It broke out at Harry’s on South Main Street just before 4:00 a.m.

Firefighters responded to the 2-alarm fire to find flames coming out of the roof. Crews immediately blocked the surrounding area off.

“Flames were blowing out of the corner of the roof, hitting the other building so we made an aggressive interior attack on the roof pretty quick and it appears that the fire started on the roof on the front side of the restaurant” said District Chief Jason Poissant of the Fall River Fire Department.

The fire has been contained and no injuries have been reported.

Surrounding buildings were effected but did not sustain any serious damage.

The owner of Harry’s Restaurant says in the 27 years he’s owned the business, he’s never woken up to a call of this nature.

“There’s a lot of damage…I’m very sorry this happened for my regular customers and they will have to be patient and wait until the place is ready to open again.” said owner Jose Cabral.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but the fire chief says the restaurant will be closed for now.

