Woman in hospital after North Attleboro crash

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A person is in the hospital following an overnight accident in North Attleboro.

The call came in just before 2:00 a.m. Friday morning.

According to police, a 21-year-old woman was brought to Rhode Island hospital after being involved in a single car rollover.

Officials she suffered injuries to “her lower half” but would not say how severe.

The victim was conscious and alert when the first trooper arrived on scene.

It is unknown if speed or alcohol were factors in this crash.