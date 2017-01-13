Woonsocket elementary school closed due to illness

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Globe Park Elementary School in Woonsocket has been closed through Wednesday due to a norovirus-like illness.

The closure was announced Friday via the Pinpoint Closing Network. However, there was no immediate word how many students were affected by the outbreak.

Word of the closure came just days after the Rhode Island Department of Health warned that viral illnesses – like flu and norovirus – were on the rise in the state.

Just last month, Cranston’s Gladstone School and North Scituate Elementary both temporarily closed due to a norovirus outbreak.

Health officials said norovirus is a very contagious virus. People get it from an infected person, from contaminated food or water, or by touching contaminated surfaces. The most common symptoms are diarrhea and vomiting. Most people are better in between one and three days.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the superintendent for more details. This story will be updated with the latest.