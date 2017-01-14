Driver hurt in Seekonk wreck

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) – A man was injured in a fiery vehicle crash in Seekonk Friday night.

Police have yet to release many details about the wreck, which happened at about 10:15 p.m. in the area of 165 Newman Avenue.

Officers at the scene told Eyewitness News that the vehicle, a pickup truck, had crashed into a tree and caught fire. The male driver was taken to the hospital but the extent and severity of his injuries was unclear as of Friday night.

The truck was heavily damaged and police blocked off a portion of the road while they worked the crash.