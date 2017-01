NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – Police in New Bedford seized more than $10,000 of cocaine during an arrest Friday.

A police spokesperson said that officers arrested 24 year-old Malcom Perez of Fall River at 5:11 p.m. in the area of 48 Coggeshall Street.

Police pulled Perez over and found 127 grams of cocaine and $160 in cash in his vehicle.

Police said the arrest was the result of an investigation into narcotics deliveries, but did not elaborate.

Perez was charged with trafficking cocaine.