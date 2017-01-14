Nesi’s Notes: Jan. 14

Happy Saturday! Welcome to Dan’s Diatribes, the evil version of Ted’s weekend column for WPRI.com. Ted took a very early spring break in Cancun this week, but he’ll be back next week. As always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to dmcgowan@wpri.com or tnesi@wpri.com, and follow @danmcgowan and @tednesi on Twitter.

1. The arrest of former Rep. John Carnevale Thursday could be the start of another busy year for current and former elected officials facing legal problems. We know former House Finance Committee Chairman Ray Gallison is currently the subject of a state and federal investigation, possibly stemming from his involvement in an estate case in Barrington. Then there’s former Rep. Peter Palumbo, who is facing a state police investigation for allegedly misusing campaign funds. (Meanwhile the R.I. Ethics Commission is tentatively scheduled to begin the adjudication process for a complaint regarding a state beach concession contract Palumbo attempted to secure on Feb. 7.) As for sitting office holders, state police are actively probing Providence City Council President Luis Aponte’s alleged misuse of campaign funds and the Ethics Commission this week found probable cause that he may have violated the code of ethics when he voted on a zoning change that benefited his former landlord. Councilman Kevin Jackson has already been charged with embezzlement, unlawful appropriation of funds and using his campaign fund for personal expenses and is expected back in court later this month. Of course, other than the fact that all of the cases we currently know about involve Democrats, they aren’t related. But you can bet that any developments this year will bolster the narrative that Rhode Island politicians can’t stay out of trouble.

2. So why did John Carnevale spend the night in prison before he was arraigned Friday morning? Timing. State Police Lt. Col. Joseph Philbin told me detectives were trying to locate Carnevale for several hours on Thursday, but he turned himself in after 4:00 and courts were closed. Carnevale’s lawyer, former state Rep. Peter Petrarca, was livid when I spoke to him Friday outside of Providence Superior Court. He said he sent his client to the State Police barracks in Scituate because he thought Carnevale would be arraigned by a Justice of the Peace on Thursday, but claims the State Police lied to him.

3. Some kudos for my colleagues. Getting a front row seat as Tim White and Ted Nesi owned the Carnevale story from day one was remarkable. Tim has the best nose for news I’ve ever seen and Ted is the smartest guy I know. It’s an honor to work with them.

4. It sounds like Governor Raimondo’s third State of the State address – remember, the speech is Tuesday and she’ll unveil her budget separately later in the week – will place a major focus on how the strategic investments she has made in her first two years can benefit all Rhode Islanders, not just those at the higher end of the pay scale. Mike Raia, her communications director, said she’ll again make workforce development among her top priorities when she lays out her legislative goals. At the same time, you can expect her to make the case that some of the incentives she has used to bring companies like General Electric, Virgin Pulse and Johnson & Johnson to the state have put Rhode Island in the game when it comes to recruiting new business, even if critics have labeled the generous subsidies as nothing more than corporate welfare.

5. Something to keep an eye on Tuesday: will the governor discuss the car tax during her speech? House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello has pledged to eliminate it within five years, but both Raimondo and Senate President M. Teresa Paiva Weed have taken a more cautious approach on the issue so far.

6. From Governor Raimondo’s public schedule for next week: she’s planning to make a major education policy announcement at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Breakfast at Rhodes on the Pawtuxet Monday morning.

7. Don’t look now, but we’re starting to see Democrats return to talk radio. After spending more than two years boycotting conservative-leaning WPRO because of comments John DePetro made about women, elected officials seem to be giving the hosts another chance following DePetro’s surprise departure. This week Governor Raimondo talked to Tara Granahan about the resignations of Department of Human Services Director Melba Depena Affigne and Chief Digital Officer Thom Guertin. One of the state’s most left-leaning lawmakers, Rep. Aaron Regunberg, also appeared on the Dan Yorke Show to discuss legislation he and his colleagues introduced Thursday. It’s hard to imagine more Democrats won’t follow suit. While the people who call in to talk shows tend to be extremely critical of everything happening in the state, there are thousands of Rhode Islanders who rely on the station as a primary news source on their drive to and from work every day. It’s good for them to hear directly from their leaders.

8. From increasing the minimum wage to repairing school buildings, Caroline Goggin has everything you need to know about the “Fair Shot” agenda Rep. Aaron Regunberg and other lawmakers are pushing this year.

9. Providence County has been selected as one of three locations in the country to test out methods for counting the population ahead of the 2020 census. (The other locations are Pierce County in Washington and the Bluefield-Beckley-Oak Hill, West Virginia area.) Known as the 2018 End-to-End Census Test, the U.S. Census Bureau is expected to hire more than 1,000 full and part-time employees beginning later this year.

10. There’s a chance the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission could vote on a New York developer’s proposal to build a 43-story skyscraper on parcel 42 next week. The Fane Organization is scheduled to make a presentation at Wednesday’s meeting, but the committee is also planning to meet in executive session to discuss an investment of public funds. Dante Bellini, who is handling communications for the developer, said Fane is hoping to receive “level one approval.”

11. “I woke up this morning with my town $18 million richer.” That’s how Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena described his decision to support a deal that would make his town the primary water supplier for Invenergy’s proposed power plant in Burrillville. From a strictly financial perspective, it’s hard to argue with him. Under the terms of the deal, Invenergy will pay Johnston $18 million over 20 years in exchange for about 600,000 gallons of water a month. The town purchases its water wholesale from the Providence Water Supply Board at a rate of $1,731 per million gallons of water. Polisena said he doesn’t believe Johnston’s agreement with Providence Water sets any guidelines for the amount of water that can be purchased or who Johnston sells it to, a statement city water officials say they agree with. Mayor Jorge Elorza made it clear he would not support Providence selling water directly to Invenergy, but his top aides say they aren’t considering challenging Polisena’s position on the issue.

12. While many Rhode Island education leaders are voicing their concern over President-elect Trump’s nominee for education secretary, the former chief of Massachusetts schools says he doesn’t share their fears about Betsy DeVos. Paul Reville, who served as the secretary of education in Massachusetts under Gov. Deval Patrick, was in Providence this week for Mayor Elorza’s big announcement about an upcoming education summit. Reville told me he doesn’t believe the Trump administration will take a “heavy-handed” approach when it comes to working with states and municipalities, noting that Republicans tend to oppose federal control over local schools. While Trump has suggested that he may overhaul Title 1 funding, Reville said he thinks such a proposal would be met with enormous resistance, even in Republican-controlled states. Instead, he predicted Trump’s pledge to give school vouchers could look a lot like the Obama administration’s Race to the Top program, which rewarded states that committed to higher standards and more choice.

13. Providence Democratic City Committee Chairman Victor Capellan is stepping away from his post to focus on his work as superintendent of Central Falls schools. Capellan, who briefly considered running for mayor in 2014 before endorsing Jorge Elorza, acknowledged the days of the all-powerful city committee and the patronage jobs that came from being involved are long gone, but he said he’s confident the organization can still play a major role in Providence politics. Capellan declined to say who is in line to succeed him, but it is widely believed that Patrick Ward, the husband of Councilwoman Sabina Matos, is the frontrunner. The committee will meet to vote on its next chair in February.

14. Mayor Elorza will be in Washington D.C. next week for the U.S. Conference of Mayors summit, but he’s also scheduled to be honored by the Latino Leaders Network at the organization’s Tribute to Mayors Unity Dinner. The mayor will receive the Antonio Villaraigosa Leadership Award, which is named after the former mayor of Los Angeles.

15. Speaking of Mayor Elorza, he made a lot of educators happy this week when he announced plans to increase city funding for the school department for the first time since 2011.

16. Leave it to Rhode Island Housing to bring political leaders together around an issue. This week the quasi-public agency announced it has brought in more than $18 million in private investment for projects in Providence, Pawtucket, Central Falls and West Warwick. The announcement attracted the usual quotes from Democrats like Governor Raimondo, Speaker Mattiello and Senate President Paiva Weed, but House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan also chimed in with support for a project at the vacant Lippitt Mill, which she says has become a “dangerous eyesore” for West Warwick. “It unleashes the free market to create homes for people, support jobs and return a derelict property to the tax rolls,” Morgan said.

17. Great news at Providence College, where the Arthur & Patricia Ryan Center for Business Studies – PC’s new home for its business school – will open for classes on Tuesday. The $30-million construction project employed more than 200 people over the last 18 months. A formal dedication of the building is expected later this year.

18. Tim White was supposed to interview one of the creators of Crimetown on Newsmakers this week, but John Carnevale’s arrest got in the way. But Tim did appear on Connecticut public radio to talk about the mob.

19. Set your DVRs: This week on Newsmakers – Bishop Tobin. This week on Executive Suite – real estate developer Evan Granoff. Watch Saturday at 10:30 p.m. or Sunday at 8 p.m. on myRITV (or Sunday at 6 a.m. on Fox). Catch both shows back-to-back on your radio Sundays at 6 p.m. on WPRO-AM 630 and WEAN-FM 99.7. And you can subscribe to both shows as iTunes podcasts – click here for Executive Suite and click here for Newsmakers. See you back here next Saturday morning.

Continue the discussion on Facebook

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan