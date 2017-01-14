Patriots fans prepare for game vs. Texans

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – Temperatures are expected to fall into the 20’s tonight at Gillette Stadium, but it’s nothing new for fans who are hoping to see their team advance to the AFC Championship game.

“I’m a huge defensive player fan,” said Fall River Resident Mandy Dias. “Those guys work hard every single day game in and game out.”

Patriots corner-back Eric Rowe will be suiting up for his first playoff game in his career.

Eyewitness News talked to his family at the Pro Shop Friday night and they said they offered him some advice heading into the big game.

“We told him just act like it’s another game,” said his mother Denise Rowe.

The Rowe family currently lives in Texas, but are full fledged Patriots fans now.

“I certainly hope they win which sets them up for the next round,” said Nelson Rowe. “I hope they win that and the Super Bowl is in Houston and we don’t have to travel.”

