Patriots seek 6th straight trip to AFC title game

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots will look to advance to their sixth straight conference championship as they take on the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium.

The last time the two teams met was in Week 3, as rookie QB Jacoby Brissett – making his first career start – led the Patriots to a 27-0 win at home.

Now, with Tom Brady under center, the Patriots will look to continue their winning ways. With a 14-2 regular season record, the team came into the playoffs as the top seed in the AFC, meaning they’ll host the AFC Championship if they’re to win tonight.

The Texans, on the other hand, will be looking to punch their ticket to their first-ever AFC title game. After entering the league in 2002, the expansion team failed to make the playoffs until they won their division in 2011. They’ve since made the playoffs three more times, but have not yet made it past the divisional round.

Houston defeated the Oakland Raiders 27-14 last Saturday to advance.

The Patriots have had some trouble with injuries this season but look to be healthy coming into Saturday night’s game. According to the injury report posted by the team on Friday, no players are listed as “out,” while only one is listed as “questionable”: WR Malcolm Butler, who’s dealing with a knee injury.

RB LeGarrette Blount, who missed practice this week due to an unspecified illness, is expected to suit up.

The Texans have several players listed as questionable, including WR DeAndre Hopkins and S Quintin Demps.

If you’re heading to the game, there are certain items you can and cannot bring into the stadium.

The game's on 12! Watch the Patriots take on the Texans at 8:15 p.m. Saturday on WPRI 12