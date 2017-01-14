What to bring to tonight’s Patriots game and what to leave home

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – Nearly 67,000 people will pack into Gillette Stadium Saturday night for the playoff game between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans. When fans arrive, there are certain security measures they will have to undergo.

Along with walking through a metal detector at every gate, all permitted bags will be searched. Only small, clear, plastic bags are allowed. Small wristlets and wallets are also permitted.

Many items are not allowed inside the stadium, including alcoholic beverages, outside food or drinks, seat cushions and noise makers (like air horns).

Still-picture cameras are allowed, but video cameras and GoPro cameras are not. If you bring a camera or binoculars with you, leave the case at home.

Banners and signs must be approved before they are allowed into the stadium.

Smoking is not allowed.