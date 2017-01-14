Woman attacked and robbed in Dartmouth, police seeking suspect

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) – A woman was assaulted and robbed Friday night in Dartmouth.

According to police, the victim was in the parking lot of the CVS on Dartmouth Street at about 9:30 p.m. when a short white man attacked her next to her vehicle and stole her pocketbook. The suspect ran off behind the store.

Police did not have any other information available and asked that anyone with information on the robbery contact Detective Kyle Costa at 508-901-1755, or leave an anonymous tip at 508-997-9900.