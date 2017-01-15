CBS This Morning sits down with C.F. native Viola Davis

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) – Fresh off her Golden Globe award for her role in the film “Fences” and having just received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Viola Davis is now the subject of Oscar talk.

CBS’s This Morning’s Lee Cowan sat down with the Central Falls native for a profile that aired Sunday, in which she talked about her tough childhood there, her approach to roles, and how she found her voice and stepped to the forefront over the course of her career.

“It’s like, I played the doctor, I played the lawyer, I played all those roles, but you didn’t know who I was. And that was getting tiresome,” Davis said.

Now she’s getting some Oscar buzz for “Fences,” in which she starred alongside Denzel Washington. It would be the second Oscar nomination of her career.

Cowan and Davis also returned to Central Falls – a city which named a street in her honor – to reflect on the challenges, both economic and racial, that she faced while growing up there.

“There’s got to be a voice deep within you that is untouched by definitions,” she said. “And it is there that you become divinely who you are. And that is the one gift I plant in every young person in Central Falls, is that your dreams are absolutely much bigger and untouched by your circumstances.”