Driver killed in overnight crash in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Mass (WPRI) – The cause of a crash is under investigation in Mansfield, after emergency crews responded to vehicle fully engulfed in flames in a wooded area.

Mansfield Police Department says the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene near North Main Street and Dane Street.

Preliminary investigation reveals the vehicle struck a large tree around 2:19 a.m.

The roadway was closed for roughly 4.5 hours and the name of the driver is being withheld until family members have been notified.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Mansfield Police Department at (508)-261-7300.