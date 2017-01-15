Hundreds attend rally to save ‘Obamacare’

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Residents packed the Johnston Senior Center for a rally in support of ‘Obamacare’ Sunday afternoon.

Elected Democrats addressing the crowd of hundreds included Senators Reed and Whitehouse, Congressmen Langevin and Cicilline, Governor Raimondo, Secretary of State Gorbea, and Mayors Elorza, Polisena and Grebien.

Parking was tight and some people who showed up had trouble getting inside.

HUGE crowd at rally to save Affordable Care Act in Johnston. Building is at capacity so folks are outside too (I almost couldn't get in!) pic.twitter.com/ledjHTTeJE — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) January 15, 2017

A number of Rhode Islanders also took the podium defending the Affordable Care Act, which President-Elect Trump and other Republicans in Washington have vowed to repeal and replace.

Democrat Congressman David Cicilline called Friday, the day on which the House of Representatives took the first step towards repeal, the worst day of his own time in the House.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said Thursday in a town hall meeting that Republicans were “working on this as fast as possible.”

On his campaign website, Trump stated that the Affordable Care Act, which passed in 2010, “has tragically but predictably resulted in runaway costs, websites that don’t work, greater rationing of care, higher premiums, less competition and fewer choices.”