Raimondo to pitch two years of free tuition at state colleges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is unveiling a plan to provide two years of free tuition to the state’s residents at any of its public colleges.

The Providence Journal reports that Raimondo discussed the plan in an interview and will present it to state lawmakers this week as part of her fiscal 2018 budget.

Raimondo’s plan is being called the Rhode Island Promise Scholarship. It would offer residents in good academic standing two years of free tuition at the Community College of Rhode Island, Rhode Island College and the University of Rhode Island. The program is estimated to cost $30 million a year.

Raimondo told The Journal that it’s time to give middle-class families a break and that she wants to give the people of Rhode Island a chance.