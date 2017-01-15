Sunday Local Roundup: January 15, 2017

Don’t fence me in

Shoppers and businesses alike were confused Tuesday when they found a fence had been put up in the parking lot of the Home Loan Plaza on Airport Road, separating a few parking lanes between Dave’s Marketplace next door and the rest of the lot. But who put it up? The Warwick Beacon is on the case.

Schools seek $86M capital bond for improvements

New roofs, new windows, asbestos abatement, and boiler replacements are just some of the improvements included in a $86 million bond proposal for school improvements in Warwick. But, as the Warwick Beacon reports, one thing missing from the plan – a new state-of-the-art athletic complex at Vets.

Teacher talks resume with mayor at the table

After a hiatus prompted by the fact that there was no sign of progress, mediation between the Warwick Teachers Union and the School Committee has resumed, but with a twist. For the first time in the protracted effort to reach a contract, Mayor Scott Avedisian has a seat at the table. The Warwick Beacon has the latest chapter in this ongoing and often contentious dispute.

Most city calendars are in the mail

It’s in the mail. That’s the latest on where the 2017 city calendar is. According to the mayor’s office, about 75 percent of the 30,000 calendars were delivered to the Providence Post Office on Tuesday. The balance of the calendars is expected to be at the post office today. Delivery is expected this and next week. The Warwick Beacon has more on the calendar controversy.

Hello Sunshine: new solar farm in the works

In the first City Planning Commission meeting of the new election term and the New Year on Jan. 3, the commission approved two preliminary plans for building projects, including a solar farm off Lippitt Avenue. The Cranston Herald has more on the proposal.

Westerly supt. cuts $1.26M out of budget

Superintendent Roy Seitsinger Jr. recommended cuts to the 2017-18 school budget totaling $1.26 million at Thursday’s School Committee Meeting, with the bulk of the cuts coming from a school closure and staff decreases. The Westerly Sun has the details.

New housing complex gets OK

After a public hearing Tuesday, the Planning Board approved a revised plan for an affordable-housing complex on West Shannock Road. Dubbed Richmond Ridge, the project has a high degree of interest. The Westerly Sun has more.

Hit the slopes in Exeter

As the season at the only recreational ski area in the state moves into full swing, Rhode Islanders can be assured that winter has officially begun. Rising up 250 feet and dipping into a valley at its base, Yawgoo Valley features 13 trails, two chairlifts, and a tow-rope, and offers a variety of ski and snowboard lessons. The Narragansett Times takes a look a the ski season ahead.

Viola Davis: from Central Falls to Hollywood throne

There’s no doubt about it, Rhode Island native Viola Davis is definitely one of Hollywood’s a-listers now. The Pawtucket Times takes a look at the actress’ journey, from growing up in Central Falls to becoming an award-winning celebrity.

Historian Al Klyberg remembered

Albert T. Klyberg was a renowned local historian and three-decade director of the Rhode Island Historical Society whose commitment to sharing the details of the history of the state earned him the respect of many Ocean State residents and scholars. He passed away last week at the age of 76. Read about his accomplishments in The Times and The Call.

Fire code issues forcing church closure

A declining number of parishioners and the projected costs of bringing St. Edward’s Church on Weeden Street in Pawtucket up to code led parish officials to decide to close the house of worship. The Times has more on the thinking behind this difficult decision.

Start your engines: Indoor kart racing arrives in Lincoln

Jon Bliss remembers riding his bike around the vacant site of the former Collyer Insulated Wire building as a kid, growing up nearby in the neighborhood behind the old Lincoln Lanes. Now, he’s excited to come back to the Higginson Avenue site, where R1 Indoor Karting opened this week. The Woonsocket Call has more on what you can expect at this new attraction and how the project got past the starting line.

‘Girl Power’ even honoring women athletes

They are professionals personified. They are legends who have written their own chapter of Rhode Island’s tradition-rich history book. They have motivated many others and epitomize the meaning of “the extraordinary female athlete” throughout the Ocean State and beyond. On Saturday, January 21, Olympic Gold Medalist Sara DeCosta Hayes, professional boxer Missy Fiorentino and champion kickboxer Christina Rondeau will share the spotlight, as they are honored for their many outstanding contributions to the sports scene here in the Ocean State. The Johnston Sun Rise has more on the event.

Newport house called ‘horror’ by dismayed neighbors

A house being built at 236 Coggeshall Ave. has drawn the ire of some neighbors, and some members of Newport’s architectural and design elite, who say the size, scale, and design of the house do not fit the neighborhood aesthetic – calling the house a “horror” and criticizing its “spaceship design.” The Providence Journal takes a look the controversy that’s gained national attention. Take a read and see which side you fall on.

Business Q&A: The sweet smell of success

Charna Ethier started selling her organic perfumes online from her Providence home before setting up a store in Wayland Square last spring. In a Providence Journal interview, Ethier, of Providence, discussed her experience as a small business owner in Rhode Island.

Lead detected in elementary school’s water

Lead that exceeds state action levels has been detected in some of the water taps at the elementary school. Superintendent Ann Marie Dargon said Friday there is no reason for alarm. Most water faucets and taps were free of lead and copper, and no drinking water sources – such as water fountains – detected any lead or copper. However, The Fall River Herald News reports, the district is taking extra precautions.

Group plans to protest sheriff

A collection of groups led by the Coalition for Social Justice will hold a rally next Thursday outside the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford to protest Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson’s proposal to have inmates build President-elect Donald Trump’s promised border wall. The Fall River Herald News has the details on the protest and who’s planning to participate.

Local influences in the Obama White House

As President Barack Obama prepares to leave office a couple of southeastern Massachusetts natives will be exiting with him. The Fall River Herald News introduces us to some of the local names that have been by Obama’s side.