Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr at the Providence Children’s Museum

Providence Children’s Museum presents a powerful annual celebration of the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, January 16. The event features a live performance with songs and stories, a civil rights display, and anti-discrimination activities and is free with Museum admission of $9.00 per person.

The civil rights movement comes to life in provocative performances of “M.L.K: Amazing Grace” at 11:30 AM, 1:00 PM and 2:30 PM. Actors Rochel Coleman, Jackie Davis and Rafini portray civil rights activists Ralph Abernathy, Rosa Parks and more in this moving show. Coleman wrote and directs the show and has performed it at schools and other venues throughout the country. He emphasizes that, despite its serious subject, “M.L.K.” is not all grave and solemn; the production includes a number of light moments of repartee and song with its important message.

“In the case of the civil rights movement, what has to be remembered is that everyone participated, black, white, brown, Asian and Native American,” said Coleman. “When you apply that to today, it only makes sense that the nature of race relations would focus on what was essentially Dr. King’s dream, to unite all people, to become one nation.”

From 12:00 to 4:00 PM, families can also browse a display of photographs, text and a selection of carefully chosen books about the civil rights movement and Dr. King’s philosophy of nonviolence. Visitors can choose to participate in a thought-provoking interactive exploration of the negative power of discrimination, during which they don colored tags and encounter “red only” and “green only” labels throughout the Museum. Educators will be on hand to talk to families following this provocative exercise and invite them to record their responses.

This powerful, popular annual celebration at the Museum offers an educational and hands-on approach to learning about the work and times of Dr. King and other activists who took a stand against injustice and gives families a valuable opportunity to discuss the difficult subject of racial discrimination. The event is part of FUNDA FEST 2017: A Celebration of Black Storytelling and is sponsored in part by Providence Tourism Council.

