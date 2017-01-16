Deer hunting season to open on Block Island

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (AP) — Deer hunting season is set to open on Block Island.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management says the season will open Tuesday at the island’s Black Rock and Rodman Hollow and run through Feb. 10.

DEM Director Janet Coit says the Black Rock hunt is a popular draw and is also a vital part of controlling the island’s deer population.

Hunters allowed to participate were selected by lottery.

DEM is reminding the public that they should use caution while walking on trails around Black Rock. Anyone who walks on the property during the season, including hunters and hikers, must wear 500 square inches of blaze orange.