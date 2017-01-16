In the Kitchen: Beef Chorizo Chili in Mole

Nick Rabar from Avenue N joins us today in the kitchen making Beef Chorizo Chili in Mole.

Ingredients:nick-rabar-chili-ingredients

  • 1 lb  Beef Chorizo, chopped
  • 1 lb  Ground Beef
  • 1  Large Onion, small diced
  • 1  Ancho Pepper, small dice
  • 1  Chipolte Pepper, small dice
  • 1  Jalapeno Pepper, small dice
  • 2  Garlic Cloves, minced
  • 1  Tomato, small dice
  • 1 pinch   Cumin
  • 1 pinch   Paprika
  • 1 pinch   Chili Powder
  • ¼ cup     Chicken Stock
  • ½ cup    Crushed Tomato
  • ¼ cup     Chocolate
  • 1 pinch   Salt & Pepper

Toppings:

Fritos, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Scallion, Cheddar

Directions:

  1. In a 4qt. sauce pan over medium – high heat sauté onions, peppers and beef until caramelized.
  2. Remove fat and add all other ingredients.
  3. Simmer for up to 30 minutes, add water if it gets to thick.
  4.  Top with toppings as desired.