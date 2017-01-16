In the Kitchen: Beef Chorizo Chili in Mole

Nick Rabar from Avenue N joins us today in the kitchen making Beef Chorizo Chili in Mole.
- 1 lb Beef Chorizo, chopped
- 1 lb Ground Beef
- 1 Large Onion, small diced
- 1 Ancho Pepper, small dice
- 1 Chipolte Pepper, small dice
- 1 Jalapeno Pepper, small dice
- 2 Garlic Cloves, minced
- 1 Tomato, small dice
- 1 pinch Cumin
- 1 pinch Paprika
- 1 pinch Chili Powder
- ¼ cup Chicken Stock
- ½ cup Crushed Tomato
- ¼ cup Chocolate
- 1 pinch Salt & Pepper
Toppings:
Fritos, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Scallion, Cheddar
Directions:
- In a 4qt. sauce pan over medium – high heat sauté onions, peppers and beef until caramelized.
- Remove fat and add all other ingredients.
- Simmer for up to 30 minutes, add water if it gets to thick.
- Top with toppings as desired.