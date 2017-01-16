Local businesses see an economic impact from the Patriots playoff push

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While the AFC Championship game will be in Foxboro this weekend, the Ocean State has already been reaping the economic benefits of a successful Patriots playoff push.

“We love love love our team and are so hopeful that they will move on from this game to the Super Bowl, which of course means great business for everyone all the way around,” said Martha Sheridan, president and CEO of Warwick Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Sheridan explained that the divisional playoff game this past Saturday kept Providence bars and restaurants extra busy.

“We know that the restaurants all do well when the Patriots play so when it’s a playoff game on a Saturday night, they do even better,” she stated.

The Patriots will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday — meaning another profitable weekend for local Rhode Island businesses, according to Sheridan.

She also said that they are advocating for fans from out of town to take advantage of the city’s close proximity to the stadium. “We’re planning to do a lot of outreach to Pittsburgh fans via social media and encourage them to stay in Providence.”

Following the game, Restaurant Week will be taking place through January 28. Sheridan said she thinks that the week will prolong the economic uptick for local businesses.