Massive gator caught on camera at Florida preserve

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A massive alligator thrilled people at a Polk County nature preserve on Sunday, our sister station WFLA reports.

The gator was so big it almost looked fake as it strolled casually through the Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland.

Kim Joiner happened to be there and videotaped the gator as it walked by.

“Very exciting to see,” she said.

Joiner said that she was in the right place at the right time.

She and other people at the preserve saw the gator headed their way and everyone pulled out their cell phones to record it.

Joiner said the gators at the preserve cross the berms to go from one marsh to the other.

She estimated that the gator was about 12 feet long.

If you look closely at the video, it appears as though the gator didn’t see the small crowd of onlookers, or the gator did see them and couldn’t have cared less about them.

