Fall River company to provide blankets for presidential inauguration

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The Presidential Inauguration Committee has tapped a Fall River company to help keep guests and dignitaries warm and dry at Friday’s inauguration ceremony.

New England Fleece has been selected to supply 2,000 micro fleece blankets embroidered with the date and the presidential seal.

Fleece was originally developed for mountain climbing and polar expeditions, and has now gained mainstream popularity for its ability to insulate, wick away moisture and breathe, making it a suitable fabric for the variable weather conditions that January in Washington, D.C. can bring.

Friday’s forecast is currently around 55 degrees, but planners are taking no chances and all guests will leave with the commemorative gift.

“We were thrilled in 2009 when the Obama committee tapped our company for the first time and then again in 2013. Today, we are honored again to play a role in this American tradition,” said owner Peter Moubayed.

New England Fleece was founded in 1996 and is located in the Durfee Union Mills.