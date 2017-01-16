I-95 off-ramp closed after rollover in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are on the scene of a rollover crash on I-95 South in Attleboro.

The call came in around 8:30 a.m. for an accident near Exit 1, heading towards Pawtucket.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, a truck rolled over, prompting officials to close two lanes and the Exit 1 off-ramp.

As of 9:45 a.m. all lanes have been reopened but the ramp remains closed.

#MAtraffic Update: Attleboro, I-95 SB at Exit 1: All lanes are open, Exit 1 off ramp remains closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 16, 2017

According to Massachusetts State Police, the two-car crash resulted in a minor injury.

No word yet on what may have caused the crash.

This story is developing and will be updated.