I-95 off-ramp closed after rollover in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are on the scene of a rollover crash on I-95 South in Attleboro.
The call came in around 8:30 a.m. for an accident near Exit 1, heading towards Pawtucket.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, a truck rolled over, prompting officials to close two lanes and the Exit 1 off-ramp.
As of 9:45 a.m. all lanes have been reopened but the ramp remains closed.
According to Massachusetts State Police, the two-car crash resulted in a minor injury.
No word yet on what may have caused the crash.
This story is developing and will be updated.