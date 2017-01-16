Rally planned to protest Sheriff Hodgson’s inmate plan

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A rally is planned to protest Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson’s idea to donate inmates to help build the wall that President-elect Donald Trump has promised to put between the US and Mexico.

According to the Herald News, a protest is scheduled to take place outside the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Sheriff Hodgson made headlines and received backlash after he announced during his swearing-in ceremony that he was willing to send inmates to the US-Mexico border to help build Trump’s wall.