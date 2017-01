REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are warning Rehoboth residents of an apparent phone scam.

People are getting phone calls from police asking for money, but the calls are not coming from the police department.

In one incident, the caller told the victim that if he didn’t pay the $1,000 fine he ‘owed’, he would be arrested.

Police are calling this a scam and say the department does not and will not collect money or fines this way.